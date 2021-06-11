The model welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid shares sweet snaps with her baby daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has shared sweet snaps with her baby daughter.

The model welcomed her first child, a daughter named Khai, with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old posted adorable photos of her and Khai wearing matching green swimsuits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

She captioned the post: “inhale summer 🌞.”

One of the photos shows Gigi holding Khai in a pool.

In another snap, the model mum photographed her baby girl sitting up on a towel, showcasing her strawberry blonde locks.

Ad

Friends and fans gushed over Gigi’s sweet photos with her daughter in the comment section.

Queer Eye star Tan France wrote: “OMG her matching little swimsuit 😭😭😭😍😍😍”

Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, commented: “❤️❤️loooove my girls 👯‍♀️.”

Olivia Culpo also wrote: “So sweet 😍😍.”