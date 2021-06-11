Gigi Hadid shares sweet snaps with her baby daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has shared sweet snaps with her baby daughter.
The model welcomed her first child, a daughter named Khai, with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September.
Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old posted adorable photos of her and Khai wearing matching green swimsuits.
She captioned the post: “inhale summer 🌞.”
One of the photos shows Gigi holding Khai in a pool.
In another snap, the model mum photographed her baby girl sitting up on a towel, showcasing her strawberry blonde locks.
Friends and fans gushed over Gigi’s sweet photos with her daughter in the comment section.
Queer Eye star Tan France wrote: “OMG her matching little swimsuit 😭😭😭😍😍😍”
Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, commented: “❤️❤️loooove my girls 👯♀️.”
Olivia Culpo also wrote: “So sweet 😍😍.”