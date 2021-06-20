Home LA Showbiz Gigi Hadid shares sweet photo of Zayn Malik with their daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid shares sweet photo of Zayn Malik with their daughter Khai

The couple welcomed their first child together in September last year

Gigi Hadid has shared a sweet photo of Zayn Malik with their daughter Khai.

The couple welcomed their first child together in September last year, and are celebrating Zayn’s first Father’s Day as a dad.

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, his supermodel girlfriend Gigi wrote: “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !!”

 

“@zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much.”

She also paid tribute to her own father Mohamed, writing: “Happy Fathers Day my daddio.”

“I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai ! 🤍”

 

