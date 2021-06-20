The couple welcomed their first child together in September last year

Gigi Hadid shares sweet photo of Zayn Malik with their daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has shared a sweet photo of Zayn Malik with their daughter Khai.

The couple welcomed their first child together in September last year, and are celebrating Zayn’s first Father’s Day as a dad.

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, his supermodel girlfriend Gigi wrote: “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“@zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much.”

She also paid tribute to her own father Mohamed, writing: “Happy Fathers Day my daddio.”

“I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai ! 🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)