Gigi Hadid reveals people thought she ‘had work done’ when she was secretly pregnant during Fashion Week

The model is expecting her first child

Gigi Hadid reveals people thought she ‘had work done’ when she was...

Gigi Hadid has admitted people thought she had work done to her face, when she was secretly pregnant during Fashion Week earlier this year.

The 25-year-old is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, and she’s about seven months along in her pregnancy.

Speaking to makeup artist Erin Parsons during an Instagram Live with Maybelline, Gigi said people thought she had gotten face fillers when she walked in fashion shows back in February.

“People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round, it’s like, I’ve had these cheeks since I was born,” she said.

“Or like, especially Fashion Month, when I was like already like a few months preggo, you know?”

Erin then admitted she was wondering how pregnancy would change Gigi’s face shape.

Gigi responded: “Well, I think I like have the cheeks already, so it’s like, there’s not a lot to like fill in.”

In the early stages of her pregnancy, Gigi jetted around the globe – and walked runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

The expectant mother showcased top brands including Marc Jacobs in New York, Burberry in London, Versace in Milan and Chanel in Paris.

Just two months later, Gigi confirmed she’s expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, after TMZ reported the news online.

