Gigi Hadid reveals how she’s concealed her six-month pregnancy bump

The model is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has opened up about her pregnancy, revealing her secrets for concealing her baby bump.

The supermodel, who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, is now six-months pregnant but has been able to hide her bump.

During an Instagram Live chat with chef Sophia Roe, the 25-year-old addressed a fan who asked how she managed to “not have a tummy.”

“How do you not have a tummy??” the fan asked, “I’m 4 months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge you look great tho!”

Gigi responded: “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story! haha — wishing u the best!”

Gigi has kept her pregnancy relatively quiet until now, with this being the first time she has opened up about her growing bump.

Gigi confirmed she and Zayn were expecting back in April, after rumours began to swirl around the pair.

“We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she told Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Gigi and Zayn have been spending lockdown together in the Hadid’s family farm in Pennsylvania, along with Yolanda and Bella Hadid.

The couple began dating in 2015 before announcing a split in 2018.

The couple rekindled their romance late last year, keeping their relationship relatively private.

