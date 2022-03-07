Gigi Hadid pledges to donate fashion show earnings to Ukraine relief

Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate her earnings from her Fashion Week shows “to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine”.

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this month, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 26-year-old supermodel wrote: “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history.”

“We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something,” she continued.

“Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion.”

“At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war – not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

Gigi has walked the runway for fashion labels including Versace, Moschino, Off-White and Vivienne Westwood over the past few weeks.

Her father Mohamed Hadid was born in Palestine and fled to Syrian refugee camps with his family as a baby.

Argentinian model Mica Arganaraz has already pledged to donate her earnings amid the ongoing refugee crisis.