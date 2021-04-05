Gigi Hadid marks baby daughter Khai’s first Easter with adorable photo

The model welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid has marked her baby daughter Khai’s first Easter with an adorable photo.

The model welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, but waited until January to reveal the newborn’s name.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 25-year-old shared a sweet snap of Khai dressed in a bunny onesie, captioned: “our little bunny! first Easter!”

Fans have speculated that Khai must be named after Gigi’s grandmother Khairia Daher Hadid, while others think the name is a nod to the family’s Arabic roots.

The name Khai means “crowned” in Arabic, and Zayn’s last name Malik means “king,” which means their baby’s name directly translates to “crowned king”.

Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of Khai on September 23, 2020. Sharing a sweet photo of their newborn’s hand on Instagram, Gigi wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love .” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) Zayn, 27, also shared a post on Instagram, writing: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.” “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”