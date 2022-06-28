Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced today after being found guilty of sex trafficking crimes

Ghislaine Maxwell will be setenced today, after being found guilty of sex trafficking crimes.

The 60-year-old will appear in Manhattan’s federal court today to face an effective life term for her role in aiding disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

At the end of last year, Ghislaine was convicted on five of six counts against her, the most serious was for sex trafficking minors.

The former socialite’s lawyers have cited “a difficult, traumatic childhood with an overbearing, narcissistic, and demanding father”, while arguing that she is being unfairly punished because Jeffrey escaped trial.

“It made her vulnerable to Epstein, whom she met right after her father’s death,” they stated in submissions filed earlier this month.

The lawyers have called on judge Alison Nathan to hand down a sentence of less than the US probation office’s recommended 20 years.

However, prosecutors have asked that she receive between 30 and 55 years jail time, as they argued she has shown an “utter lace of remorse” for the crimes she committed between 1994 and 2004.

On Saturday, Ghislaine’s attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote a letter to the judge which explained the former socialite had been put on suicide watch, although is not suicidal.

“If Ms Maxwell remains on suicide watch, is prohibited from reviewing legal matters prior to sentencing, becomes sleep-deprived and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment,” the note read.

During her trial at the end of 2021, the prosecutors successfully proved that Ghislaine was “the key” to Jeffrey’s conspiracies.

Two of the victims, who go by the names of “Jane” and “Carolyn”, testified that they were as young as 14 when the 60-year-old started grooming them.

The former socialite was arrested in New Hampshire during the summer of 2020, and has been held in detention for the two years since.

Her sentencing will pull her even further away from the wealth and privileged background she grew up in.

Her acquaintances included Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and the Clinton family.

In February, Prince Andrew settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who claimed to have been trafficked to the royal by Jeffrey and Ghislaine.

In April, judge Alison Nathan rejected a request for a new trial, after she argued that a juror who recalled his own sex abuse experience, had biased the jury.

Jeffrey took his own life in prison in 2019 as he awaited sentencing from a New York court.