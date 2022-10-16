Ghislaine Maxwell addresses ‘dear friend’ Prince Andrew in bombshell interview from prison

Ghislaine Maxwell has addressed her “dear friend” Prince Andrew in a bombshell interview from prison.

Back in June, the 60-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison, after being found guilty of grooming and recruiting four teenagers for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

The former socialite was convicted on five of six counts against her, including “conspiracy to entice” underage girls to be abused by Jeffrey, as well as transporting and sex trafficking the teenagers.

In a world exclusive interview from prison, Ghislaine said: “I feel so bad for [Andrew]. I follow what is happening to him.”

The 60-year-old appeared shaken when told Andrew’s lawyers had alleged they had never been close.

“I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction,” she continued.

“He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him.”

Speaking for the first time since her arrest in July 2020, Ghislaine admitted that her association with Jeffrey was “the greatest mistake of [her] life”.

“And obviously, if I could go back today, I would avoid meeting him, and I would make different choices,” she said.

Speaking about her friendship with former US President Bill Clinton, who travelled on Jeffrey’s private jet, she said: “It was a special friendship, which continued over the years.”

“We had lots in common. I feel bad that he is another victim, only because of his association with Jeffrey. I understand he, like others, can no longer consider me as a friend.”

Ghislaine claimed one of the only people to have shown her any loyalty was former US President Donald Trump.

“We knew each other and mingled in the same circles, in New York, Palm Beach. I was very grateful when he wished me well after [the arrest]. He got bad media for it, but he dared, while others didn’t.”

“I was honoured he remembered me. Well, he is known to say what he thinks. It gave me a big boost.”

She continued to allege that friends of hers had been “cancelled” just for knowing her.

“There are many people who have been impacted by this story. Friends of mine who never even met Epstein lost their jobs. People who literally had nothing to do with him whatsoever have been cancelled.”

“For all those people… I think it’s been a very heavy price that has been paid by the cancel culture. It’s been very difficult for a lot of people.”

“There are [also] people who have disappointed me and there are people I’m surprised have not, you know, been a little more proactive. I completely understand people have livelihoods to protect… children to protect.”

“But having said that, there are people who have stood by me privately. Quite a few, actually, and I’m extremely appreciative of their private support.”

“I have friends who I have literally known my entire life since I was at kindergarten,” the former socialite continued. “It’s good to know there are people out there who know who I am, really.”

Ghislaine said she believes others have accepted a false version of her, portrayed as the “Wicked Witch” in Jeffrey’s story.

“All this is a fictional version of me. It has been created to fit the storyline. It has absolutely nothing to do with who I am.”

“I find it curious that so many people choose to contribute to the fake, created version, sort of like a Disney character, the ‘Wicked Witch’, if you will. The real people who know me and still love me have never spoken.”

“I think there are many women who can identify with my story,” Ghislaine said. “Many have either fallen in love with, or had relationships with men that in hindsight they look back on and say, ‘What was I thinking?’ I imagine there’s not a woman on the planet who would not think that about one or other of their boyfriends.”

The former socialite refused to discuss individuals – including Jeffrey, Andrew and her husband Scott Borgerson, until her appeal has been heard.

The 60-year-old also refused to deny reports that she and Andrew were once in a relationship, alleging: “I have read and seen and heard and had reported to me so many monstrous inaccuracies that I can’t even start to pick apart all of them.”

“If I pick apart one and don’t address all the others, it’s going to be, ‘Well, she said no to this. What about all those others?’ So, I’m not going to discuss anything of that nature. After the appeal, I’m going to be super-happy to address with you any of those things.”

“I don’t have an expectation,” Ghislaine continued. “People who I have been friends with – and very close friends with… I can’t think about what they will want to do or not do.”

She also branded on the photo exhibits against Andrew a forgery, alleging: “This photo is not real.”

“There was never an original one produced. I don’t even want to start talking about [the girl in the photograph].

Jeffrey’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz previously asked Ghislaine if the picture was real, to which she responded at the time: “It looks real. I think it is.”

However, Ghislaine now claims: “I don’t recognise that picture and I don’t believe it is a real picture.”

“I said, it is that image that, whatever it is, I recognise it as my house. But I have come to discover that image I don’t believe is true. And the original has never been produced because it doesn’t exist. I don’t believe that image is a true image.”

“If you see a photograph and it’s a photograph of you in your home, and someone says to you, is that a picture of you? So, you don’t question.”

“It would never occur to me that at that time that somebody would have created a photograph or, you know, done something with a picture… I recognised the surroundings of that photograph, nothing more than that,” she said, before claiming there are “over 50 problems with the picture”.