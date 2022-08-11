Gerard Piqué ‘dating PR student’ after split from Shakira

Gerard Piqué is reportedly dating a 23-year-old PR student, two months after announcing his shock split from Shakira.

The couple confirmed their breakup back in June, after 11 years together.

In a joint statement, they said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy.”

“Thank you for your understanding,” the statement concluded.

It appears that the Spanish footballer has already moved on from his long-term love, as The Sun reported he had a blossoming romance with Clara Chia Marti.

The pair are said to have met while she was working at his production company Kosmos.

Despite his split from Shakira only being revealed in June, the outlet reported that Gerard and Clara have been dating “for months”.

A source told the outlet, “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events.”

“They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.”

“People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her,” they added.

According to Spanish newspaper El Periódico, Shakira and Gerard are trying to remain amicable for the sake of their children.

The singer started dating the Barcelona footballer back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

The couple share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.