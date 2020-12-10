The Hollywood actor is starring in an apocalyptic science-fiction film

George Clooney reveals he was hospitalised after losing weight for new role

George Clooney has revealed he was hospitalised after losing weight for a new role.

The Hollywood actor stars as Augustine, a survivor of a global catastrophe, in his upcoming film The Midnight Sky, which saw him lose almost two stone in preparation for the flick.

Just days before he was set to begin filming, the 59-year-old was rushed to hospital with sharp stomach pains, where he was diagnosed with pancreatitis.

Speaking to The Mirror, George admitted: “I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself.”

“It took a few weeks to get better and as a director it’s not so easy because you need energy.

“We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character.

“This is bigger than anything I’ve done before and it was like herding cats to get it done. But, you know, it was fun.”

George also grew a full beard for the role, something his wife Amal was unhappy about.

“I grew a big ugly beard and my son loved it because he’d hide things in it which I wouldn’t know about until I got to work and I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s a popsicle stuck in my beard’.

“But my wife and daughter were really happy when it came off because it was very hard to find a face underneath all that mess.”

The Midnight Sky tells the story of Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic who believes he is the last man alive on Earth after a mysterious global catastrophe.

When he discovers a group of astronauts are trying to return home, Augustine risks his life as he sets out to try and stop them.

The Midnight Sky joins Netflix on December 23.