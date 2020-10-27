Home LA Showbiz George Clooney looks unrecognisable in trailer for new Netflix film

George Clooney looks unrecognisable in trailer for new Netflix film

The Hollywood star will star in an apocalyptic science-fiction movie

Sophie Clarke
Netflix have released the trailer for George Clooney’s upcoming film, with the Hollywood star debuting a new look for the role.

The Midnight Sky tells the story of Augustine (played by George), a lonely scientist in the Arctic who believes he is the last man alive on Earth after a mysterious global catastrophe.

When he discovers a group of astronauts are trying to return home, Augustine risks his life as he sets out to try and stop them.

In the brand new trailer, the 59-year-old looks unrecognisable as he sports a thick, full beard.

Netflix
The apocalyptic science-fiction was filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with George admitting watching the film now was eerie.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor said: “It’s science fiction, which unfortunately is less fictional as we move through the days.

“The sickness of hate and the elements that come from that, battles and wars — that has been percolating for quite some time.

“I wanted it to be about redemption in a way,” he added, “I wanted there to be some hopefulness in a fairly bleak story about the end of mankind.”

The Midnight Sky joins Netflix on December 23.

