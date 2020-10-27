The Hollywood star will star in an apocalyptic science-fiction movie

George Clooney looks unrecognisable in trailer for new Netflix film

Netflix have released the trailer for George Clooney’s upcoming film, with the Hollywood star debuting a new look for the role.

The Midnight Sky tells the story of Augustine (played by George), a lonely scientist in the Arctic who believes he is the last man alive on Earth after a mysterious global catastrophe.

When he discovers a group of astronauts are trying to return home, Augustine risks his life as he sets out to try and stop them.

In the brand new trailer, the 59-year-old looks unrecognisable as he sports a thick, full beard.

The apocalyptic science-fiction was filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with George admitting watching the film now was eerie.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor said: “It’s science fiction, which unfortunately is less fictional as we move through the days.

“The sickness of hate and the elements that come from that, battles and wars — that has been percolating for quite some time.

“I wanted it to be about redemption in a way,” he added, “I wanted there to be some hopefulness in a fairly bleak story about the end of mankind.”

The Midnight Sky joins Netflix on December 23.