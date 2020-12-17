George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s viral Covid rant: ‘I understand why he did it’

A clip of the actor shouting at film crew members went viral on social media this week

George Clooney has defended Tom Cruise’s viral Covid rant, which was reportedly recorded on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

In a recording published by The Sun this week, the 58-year-old actor could be heard shouting at crew members, after he allegedly spotted a breach in regulations on set.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, George admitted that he agreed with Tom, but said he would have handled it differently himself.

The 59-year-old said: “He didn’t overreact because it is a problem. I have a friend who’s an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response.”

“I wouldn’t have done it that big. I wouldn’t have, you know, pulled people out,” he continued. “You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right?”

“You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that. And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs.”

“People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way.”

“I think it doesn’t help necessarily to point to specific people in that way and do it that…but, you know, everybody has their own style. The people who were on that shoot will tell us more about it.”

George added: “I understand why he did it. He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before.”

In the recording, Tom can be heard saying: “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.”

“I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies.”

“We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” he warned.

“You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.”

“That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f**king industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this f**king movie down!”

“Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone,” Tom added.

“Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

According to The Sun, the outburst occurred after Tom spotted two crew members violating the production’s 2 metres apart rule.

The leaked audio was reportedly recorded at Warner Bros. film production complex in London, where Tom is said to have addressed about 50 members of staff.

The publication also reported that the actor wears a face mask on set, and has been personally enforcing Covid-19 rules.

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures for comment.