George and Amal Clooney shut down pregnancy speculation

The couple have denied rumours they're expecting another baby

George and Amal Clooney have shut down speculation they’re expecting another baby.

The 60-year-old actor and the 43-year-old human rights lawyer are already parents to four-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

Earlier this week, OK! US reported that Amal was pregnant again.

However, their rep has since told MailOnline: “Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true.”

The couple are currently in Italy, where they’ve been spending the summer with their kids Ella and Alexander.

George and Amal tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in Venice back in 2014, just five months after the actor proposed.