Game of Thrones ‘The Mountain’ star welcomes his first child with wife Kelsey Henson

The couple tied the knot back in 2018

Game of Thrones ‘The Mountain’ star welcomes his first child with wife...

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and his wife Kelsey Henson have welcomed their first child together.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in Game of Thrones, admitted he was “in awe” of his wife – after she gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday.

The couple took to Instagram to share the news, with Kelsey writing: “Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours.”

“3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three! ❤️”

Hafþór also shared the news on Instagram, detailing the hours leading up to the birth.

He concluded the lengthy post by writing: “To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother ❤️”

The Icelandic actor shares a daughter with his former girlfriend Thelma Björk Steimann.

Hafþór was crowned the World’s Strongest Man in 2018, with the couple tying the knot in the same year.

