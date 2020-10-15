Gal Gadot responds to the backlash she received over viral Imagine video

Gal Gadot has responded to the backlash she received over a viral video of her singing Imagine alongside a host of famous faces.

Back in March, the WonderWoman star rounded up a number of celebrities to sing the John Lennon song for an IGTV video – in a bid to spread joy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The video, which featured huge stars including Natalie Portman and Jamie Dornan, was harshly criticised on social media – and branded “tone deaf”.

Addressing the backlash during an interview with Vanity Fair, Gal said: “Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed.”

“I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.”

Gal explained: “I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig], Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game.”

“But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”