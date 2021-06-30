The Wonder Woman star announced her pregnancy in March

Gal Gadot announces the birth of her third child

Gal Gadot has announced the birth of her third child with her husband Yaron Varsano.

The Wonder Woman star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news, posting a sweet family photo with her husband and three children.

The actress wrote: “My sweet family 🖐🏼I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

The 36-year-old married Yaron back in 2008, and the couple are also parents to a four-year-old daughter named Maya and nine-year-old daughter named Alma.

Gal announced her pregnancy back in March by sharing a similar family photo from bed, with Yaron, Maya and Alma putting their hands on her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “Here we go again ”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

