Gabrielle Union calls out Simon Cowell for smoking inside on the set of America’s Got Talent

Gabrielle Union has called out Simon Cowell for smoking inside on the set of America’s Got Talent.

Speaking on The Daily Show, the actress opened up about her experience working on the show – after she recently filed a harassment complaint against Simon and NBC, over claims a network chairman tried to silence her reports of racism.

Gabrielle said: “Day one, Simon Cowell is smoking cigarettes inside. I’ve worked a long time. I’ve worked with all kinds of people. I’ve never experienced that.”

“When your boss — the person who has the ability to determine who gets opportunities and who doesn’t — doesn’t believe that the law applies to him or the rules apply to him, and he does it in full view of NBC, Fremantle and Syco and no one cares about Simon Cowell exposing all of these employees to second hand smoke, that’s day one.”

“What message do you think that sends to anyone that has an issue with the very real racism and the lack of accountability?” she continued. “And it goes on and on and on.”

Gabrielle filed a harassment complaint against Simon and NBC earlier this month, after she claimed a network chairman tried to silence her reports of racism.

The actress’ attorney said entertainment chair Paul Telegdy tried to stop her “from telling the truth about racist actions that took place” on the set of America’s Got Talent.

Gabrielle was famously axed from the show’s judging panel last year, after she reported “racist” jokes cracked by guest judge Jay Leno.

Gabrielle has now filed a complaint against NBC Universal, Simon Cowell and production companies FremantleMedia and SyCo.

Show bosses previously denied Gabrielle’s claims, and said that an investigation found the show “demonstrated an overall culture of diversity”.

