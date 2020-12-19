G-Eazy declares his love for Ashley Benson in rare personal post

G-Eazy has declared his love for Ashley Benson in a rare personal post.

The actress celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday, and the rapper posted a touching tribute to her on Instagram.

Sharing never-before-seen photos of them as a couple, he wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful @ashleybenson.”

“I love you to the moon & back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy)

Ashley sparked rumours she was engaged to G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, back in August.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the Pretty Little Liars star was seen wearing a massive diamond on her ring finger – as they enjoyed a dinner date in Los Angeles.

The actress was first linked to the rapper back in May, following her split from supermodel Cara Delevingne.

Ashley and Cara split in April after almost two years together, and weeks later, she was spotted cosying up to G-Eazy.

After their romance hit headlines, Cara asked her fans to “stop hating on” her ex-girlfriend.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “It’s more important now than ever to spread love not hate.”

“To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be,” she added.