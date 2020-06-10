Friends star teases new twist ahead of reunion special

The special was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic

Lisa Kudrow has teased a new twist ahead of the Friends reunion special.

The 56-year-old has revealed that the highly-anticipated reunion will not just be a sit-down conversation with the cast and creators.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Lisa said her castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc are keen to film the special – after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is definitely going to happen,” she said. “We just keep putting dates in the calendar. When we can do it, we will do it.”

“(The planning) was pretty far along, but it seemed pretty clear that if people can’t gather then we can’t do it.”

The actress, who played Phoebe Buffay in Friends, then teased fans about what they should expect from the reunion episode, which will be streamed on HBO Max.

“There are other things to it; things I shouldn’t really talk about because they should be good – but those things can’t happen (right now),” she explained.

“We just decided on another date and we’ll see if we can do it then.”