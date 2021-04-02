Friends star drops huge hint they will reprise their iconic roles during reunion special

The reunion special is set to air on HBO Max

David Schwimmer has revealed he and his Friends co-stars may reprise their iconic roles during the show’s upcoming reunion special.

The actor will fly to Los Angeles this month to film the special, alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and Jennifer Aniston.

During his appearance on The Graham Norton Show tonight, David said: “I’m going to LA to shoot the Friends Reunion. I will get to see everyone for the first time in years.”

When asked if he will be Ross or David during the reunion, he said: “I’ll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character.”

However, the 54-year-old hinted they may reprise their roles for a brief moment.

“We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something,” he confessed.

David also admitted he needs to brush up on his Friends knowledge, as he hasn’t watched the show back in years.

“I should have genned up on old episodes, but I just haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows.”

“I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days!”