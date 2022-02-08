French Montana shares throwback selfie with The Tinder Swindler

French Montana has shared a throwback selfie with The Tinder Swindler.

Last week, Netflix released their true crime documentary on fraudster Shimon Hayut, who conned millions from women he met on Tinder by posing as billionaire playboy Simon Leviev.

Days later, French took to his Instagram Stories to reveal he once crossed paths with Shimon.

Alongside a photo of him and the conman, the rapper wrote: “I can’t believe I met the swindler.”

According to the Times of Israel, Shimon fled Israel in 2017 to avoid facing trial for fraud-related charges.

After travelling to Europe, he posed as Simon Leviev, the son of Russian-Israeli diamond mogul Leviev.

The fraudster essentially ran a Ponzi scheme by wooing women he met on Tinder with lavish gifts and trips, which he paid for with money he’d stolen from previous women.

After dazzling each victim enough, ‘Simon’ would ask to borrow money from them because for security reasons he couldn’t use his own money, but promised to pay them back.

He would then start the cycle all over again with a different woman, stealing an estimated $10 million over the years.

The Tinder Swindler revealed how three of Shimon’s victims eventually teamed up to get him arrested for his crimes, only for him to be released from jail five months later.

Soon after getting out of prison, Shimon began sharing photos of his himself enjoying a life of luxury once again to Instagram, flaunting his glamorous activities up until the account was deleted last Friday.

Just before deleting his account, Shimon wrote on his IG Stories: “Thank you for all your support.”

“I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself. Until then, please keep an open mind and heart.”

Shimon was also banned for Tinder last week.

The Tinder Swindler is on Netflix now.

Check out the trailer below: