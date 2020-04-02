Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger dies of Coronavirus complications

The Emmy-award winner was only 52

Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger has died of Coronavirus complications – aged only 52.

The Stacy’s Mom songwriter was also an Emmy award winner for composing the music for TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Adam was hospitalised in March after he tested positive for COVID-19, it was then confirmed that he died on Wednesday.

Before his death, he had been placed on a ventilator, which left him heavily sedated.

Fountains of Wayne released five albums between 1996 and 2011, he also released six albums with another band Ivy, during the same period.

Adam wrote extensively for film, television, and theater. He wrote original songs for the 2001 remake of Josie and the Pussycats and the 2007 Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant flick Music and Lyrics.

He also earned a Tony nomination for co-writing the score for the 2008 Broadway musical Cry-Baby.

