Former NFL player Paul Duncan found dead aged 35

Former NFL player Paul Duncan has been found dead at the age of 35.

His wife Ellen Duncan confirmed his untimely death on Instagram on July 16.

“Yesterday, Friday July 15th, Paul went into cardiac arrest while on a run in our neighborhood,” she wrote. “Today he was pronounced brain dead.”

“We will have a medical examination to understand cause of death. His body will be donated to people in need of organs and to medical research.

Details on funeral arrangements to follow. Thank you for your prayers and support. Love, Ellen.”

Paul leaves behind his wife Ellen, and his two daughters – Dillon, 6, and Sloane, 4.

Before Paul joined the NFL with the Denver Broncos, he was an offensive lineman for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team from 2005 to 2009.

The Notre Dame football team paid tribute to the late player on Twitter: “Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan. A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father.”