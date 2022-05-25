Florence Pugh slams Will Poulter dating rumours amid speculation she’s split from Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has shut down rumours she’s dating Will Poulter, after they were spotted looking cosy while on a trip to Ibiza.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Midsommar co-stars were seen hanging out with a group of friends on a beach on the Spanish island over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Florence wrote: “This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating.”

The 26-year-old continued: “We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/ framed out so that it looks otherwise.”

“I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good.”

“Thanks for saying we look sexy…doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”

Florence added: “On another note, an important note….There’s no need to drag people through this.”

“Regardless of your opinion on who I should or shouldn’t be with, at the end of the day if you’re complimenting someone by trolling another person.. you’re just bullying.”

“There’s literally no need to be horrible online- no need. Think about what you write. Think about who it affects.”

Florence has been dating Scrubs star Zach Braff since 2019, and she has previously defended their 21-year age gap.

The Little Women star told Elle UK: “I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to.”

“I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”

“I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there.”

“It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there.”

“My point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?” she added.