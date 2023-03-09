Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Florence Pugh reunites with ex Zach Braff at film premiere

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Florence Pugh reunited with her ex Zach Braff at a film premiere on Wednesday night.

The former couple attended the premiere of their new movie, A Good Person.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress and the Scrubs star, who called it quits last year three years of dating, appeared amicable as they posed for photos together.

Florence confirmed her split from Zach, 47, back in August after three years together.

The 27-year-old told Harper’s Bazaar at the time: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.”

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So, we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Florence was recently linked to Charlie Gooch, who she was spotted hanging out with on Valentine’s Day.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us