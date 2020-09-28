Lizzo, Bella Hadid and Paris Hilton are just some of the famous faces appearing in the show

First look at Rihanna’s star-studded Savage X Fenty Show dropping this week

The first teaser trailer for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is here.

The singer turned entrepreneur is giving viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative process for her latest collection of body inclusive lingerie.

The show features a star-studded line-up, with Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Normani, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, and many more hitting the runway to showcase Rihanna’s collection.

Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia are all set to perform at the show – which is dropping on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, October 2.

Here’s the first look at the highly anticipated show:

