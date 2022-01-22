FBI reveals Brian Laundrie ‘claimed responsibility’ for Gabby Petito’s death in notebook

The FBI has revealed Brian Laundrie claimed “responsibility” for Gabby Petito’s death in a notebook found near his body.

The 23-year-old was found dead in Florida’s Carlton Reserve in October, after he was named a person of interest in his fiancée’s disappearance.

In a final investigative update on the case, the FBI said Brian confessed to her murder in “written statements” before he took his own life.

Brian died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, and his remains were found near a backpack, notebook and revolver in Florida’s Carlton Reserve.

In their final update on the case, the FBI said: “A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.”

The 23-year-old was named a person of interest in his fiancée’s disappearance in September.

Last year, the couple quit their jobs to travel across the United States in a van, and vlogged their adventures for their YouTube channel.

But just weeks into their venture, Brian returned home to Florida without his wife-to-be and ten days later, Gabby’s family in New York reported her missing.

The 22-year-old’s body was then found at a forest in Wyoming on September 19.

According to a local coroner, Gabby was killed by strangulation about three to four weeks before her body was found.

Shortly before her disappearance, Gabby and Brian were pulled over by police in Moab, Utah, following reports of a domestic dispute.

In a 911 audio recording provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, a caller claimed they were driving by a white van with a Florida license plate when they saw “the gentleman was slapping the girl”.

The caller explained: “Then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off.”

Moab Police Department Chief Bret Edge said his officers responded to the incident, located the van and pulled the couple over.

The police released the bodycam footage of the traffic stop, which showed Gabby crying in the van before being asked to step out of it.

When asked by police why she was crying, the 22-year-old said: “I’m just crying because we’ve been fighting this morning. Just personal issues.”

Gabby also admitted to slapping her fiancé, who had scratches on his face, but insisted she didn’t mean to harm him.

According to the police report, the couple stated that Brian did not hit Gabby.

Chief Bret Edge said: “Insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges.”

Brian, who had refused to talk to North Port police on the advice of his lawyer, had not been seen since September 14, when he told his parents he was going for a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve wilderness area.

On September 22, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Brian Laundrie relating to his alleged activities following Gabby’s death.

The indictment accused him of using an unauthorised debit card and bank account between August 30 and September 1.