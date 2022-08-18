FBI documents reveal new details about alleged fight between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on private jet

FBI documents have revealed new details about an alleged fight which occurred between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The alleged incident took place onboard a private jet back in 2016.

According to the documents, the actress told FBI officials that her then-husband yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head,” shook her, “pushed her into the bathroom wall” and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.

The records, which were obtained by Rolling Stone and Puck, state that the alleged altercation occurred 90 minutes into the flight from France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

In her statement, Angelina claimed that her then-husband’s actions scared their six children, whose ages at the time ranged from 8 to 15-years-old. The actress alleged that Brad lunged at one of the children after they called him a “prick”, and she held him back “in a choke hold”. The 47-year-old also claimed that the actor had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages over the course of the flight, and “poured beer on [Angelina] and the blanket she was under”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina_Jolie_Fan♥ (@angelinajoliewow) At the time the plane landed, Angelina claimed it had sustained $25,000 worth of damage from spilt red wine. The 47-year-old reportedly told her then-husband that she was taking their six children to a hotel to get some sleep, at which point Brad allegedly shouted: “You’re not taking my f**king kids”. According to Rolling Stone, no charges were filed following an investigation into the alleged incident “due to several factors”. At the time, Brad denied allegations that he was abusive towards one of his children on the private jet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phupo (@phupothegossipqueenofficial) Angelina filed for divorce from Brad on September 19, 2016, and listed the date of separation in her divorce filings as September 15, 2016 – the day after the alleged jet incident. The former couple have since been entwined in many legal cases – including a custody case involving their children. Brad and Angelina married on August 23, 2014 and share six children together, three of whom are adopted – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.