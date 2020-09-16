The model is due any day now...

Fans think Gigi Hadid has given birth – after her sister Bella’s...

Fans think Gigi Hadid has given birth, after her sister Bella’s latest post.

Bella shared a gorgeous throwback snap with her older sister, who is preparing to welcome her first child with Zayn Malik this month.

The sisters posed alongside each other holding their stomachs, with Bella writing: “june 11, 2020 …🖤two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨”

“i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying 🥺” (sic).

Responding to the snap, Gigi commented: “😁😁😁😇”

The heartfelt and emotional post left some fans wondering if Gigi has already welcomed her baby, with one commenting: “Wait Does this mean that Gigi gave birth to the baby?”

Another added: “omg what if gigi’s had the baby….. like we’ve been saying that she’s due this week and its been quiet.”

The supermodel confirmed her pregnancy back in May, and is due to give birth this month.

Sharing a first glimpse of her growing baby bump last month, Gigi posed in a stunning black and white photoshoot cradling her baby.

“Growing an angel,” she captioned the photos.

“Cherishing this time,” she continued, “Appreciate all the love and well wishes.”

“Will never forget creating these special images with my friends. Thank you. I love you.”

Gigi’s post comes after she recently shared a glimpse of her baby bump during an Instagram Live, after fans complained about her “hiding” it.

Gigi said, “There’s my belly y’all,” as she showcased her midriff.

The model also addressed her decision to not discuss or post about her pregnancy on social media.

Gigi said she simply feels like it’s “not the most important thing going on in the world.”

“That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends,” she explained.

“Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

She continued: “I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up everyday during my pregnancy and like worry about having to like look cute or post something.”

Gigi also thanked fans for sending supportive messages to her and Zayn over the past few months.

“I’m so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we’re all good and safe and everything’s going great and I love you guys,” she said. “I do appreciate those positive comments.”

Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumours in November 2015, after he brutally called off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards via text.

The pair dated up until March of 2018, when they announced their split via Twitter.

However just weeks later, Gigi and Zayn were spotted kissing in public, but they ended up splitting again at the end of 2018.

The pair then reconciled again before Christmas last year, after Gigi decided to give him another chance.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.