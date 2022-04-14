Fans react to the Kardashian family’s new reality show

Fans were devastated when the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan wrapped filming E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians last January, after 14 years on air.

But fear not, the Kardashians are officially back on our screens with a brand new reality show – and fans are already loving it.

The new series is simply called ‘The Kardashians,’ and premiered across Hulu and Disney+ on April 14.

The first season of The Kardashians will consist of 10 episodes, and will be released one episode per week, with the next episode coming out on April 21.

Just like KUWTK, the new series will follow the lives of the famous family as they navigate life in the spotlight.

Hulu’s official synopsis for the series reads: “The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines.”

“From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

and that’s why you gotta put it out there 🤍 #TheKardashians is streaming tonight at 9pm PST | 12am EST on Hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/DQVJVr9Wtl — Hulu (@hulu) April 14, 2022

The new series is more documentary-style than the original show, and Hulu/Disney+ will launch two seasons with 40 episodes total.

Kim Kardashian’s divorce with Kanye West and her new relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson will be a topic on the show, but Kim told Variety that Pete will not be featured in the series.

Kim said: “I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does.”

“But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

The SKIMS founder added that the show will reveal “how [they] met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

“I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

It is also reported that Kanye West will appear in the series and is integral to the first episode.

Kim said: “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticising privately.”

“I don’t think I would ever criticise the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

“I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive.”

“I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker will also be in the show, along with Khloe’s on/off partner Tristan Thompson.

back and better than ever. 🤍 #TheKardashians premieres april 14 on @hulu, and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/DwldOuyS8v — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) March 1, 2022

While Caitlyn Jenner will not appear, Rob Kardashian is expected to make a few appearances.

Kris Jenner said on the new season: “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are, and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are.”

“The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler – we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

The new reality show has already been getting a huge reaction from viewers, who have been taking to Twitter to share their excitement about the show.

One fan tweeted: “The Kardashians on Hulu is a complete different dynamic from the seasons on E!. I’m actually hooked lmao.”

Another wrote: “Omg I’m so glad the kardashians are back😍😍😍😍😍the new show looks insanely good!!! Episode 1 was 🔥🔥”

A third said: “Watching episode 1 of The Kardashians really makes me wanna get my ass up and work.”

Check out more reactions below:

#TheKardashians was 100/10!!! The editing is amazing, filming confessionals in real time, acknowledging the cameras, funny but funnier, and DRAMA. The show is fresh, beyond different than E!. I truly enjoyed it. I’m ready for next week’s episode. pic.twitter.com/j4V05mJZuf — juelz (@jrxdcruz) April 14, 2022

Ok but can we talk about Khloe’s glow up & her boost is confidence in the last 10 years.. she went from “I don’t look like Kourtney and Kim” to “i look like khloe mfn kardashian & im a bad bitch”.. i fucking love to see it!!❤️ #TheKardashians @khloekardashian — jenna✨ (@_ohsnapitsjchap) April 14, 2022

Guess who started a Disney plus account to catch #TheKardashians ? pic.twitter.com/G8DUY83NzG — wildly hypocritical (@kera_doa) April 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian telling Roblox, a 23 billion dollar company, she has all the time, money, and resources to burn them to the fuc*ing ground may end up being the greatest feminist quote of the century 😭 #TheKardashians — We Need To Talk (@WeNeedT03967543) April 14, 2022

All of us today after staying up all night for the premiere 💀😴#TheKardashians @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/ScaFOCFjqD — Molly (@thekimkblog) April 14, 2022

Idk but Kourtney is my favorite Kardashian she's a real woman blunt and very disciplined def someone I look up to.#TheKardashians — Madabevel (@madabevel) April 14, 2022

I need the Scott and Kourtney storyline hanged up now like can we all move on#TheKardashians — This ain't the Oscars 🦄 (@ThuthukileZ) April 14, 2022

@KimKardashian seem more real and happy and like a real mom, I think she even said SHIT 🤣 on this new show, I love how the shows doesn't look scripted #TheKardashians 👏👏 — Karla (@iam_eliza1) April 14, 2022

Everyone's excited for the Bank Holiday weekend – I just want to finish my shift and watch the first episode of #TheKardashians — Jess Sharp (@JournoJess97) April 14, 2022