Fans praise Kourtney Kardashian for posting ‘unedited’ photo

Fans have praised Kourtney Kardashian for sharing an ‘unedited’ bikini photo on social media.

The reality star’s wellness and lifestyle website Poosh shared the photo on their Instagram feed, to promote an article about getting an “instant butt lift” from Pilates.

Instagram is no stranger to Kardashian bikini pictures, but eagle eyed fans spotted this photo had been left airbrush free.

Fans were quick to pile on the praise for the mother-of-three’s natural look.

One said: “Unedited, omg I love her.”

Another penned: “Way to empower the natural women body!! Love this.”

A third fan wrote: “I love this real and normal photo of a female. Thank you @poosh.”

The eldest Kardashian sister launched her website Poosh back in 2019.

At the time, Kourtney said: “Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in or on your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

The site’s about page brands Poosh as the “modern guide to living your best life.”

Their mission is to “educate, motivate, create and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all.” You can check out the site here.