Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian was photoshopped into family snap

Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian was photoshopped into a family snap.

The reality star’s younger sister Kim took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo from a trip to Lake Tahoe, a picturesque destination between California and Nevada.

Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim all feature in the snap, but fans were left confused by Kourtney’s appearance.

One fan commented: “Kourtney looks like she’s photoshopped in this photo and I love it 🤣”, with a second commented: “Kourtney either got shopped in or she’s feeling ghostly today.”

A source has since told E!News that the image was not photoshopped, but that didn’t stop fans creating hilarious memes on about the snap on Twitter.

This is the unedited version of the #Kourtney photo. pic.twitter.com/qCIc3Hrcxq — Joel Shulkin, MD (@drjoelshulkin) December 23, 2020

Kourtney: Just photoshop me in.

Kim: Kanye can you do that and add yourself too?

Kanye: pic.twitter.com/s5luTqV6x3 — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) December 23, 2020

WHY DID THEY PHOTOSHOP KOURTNEY INTO THE PICTURE LIKE THAT😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rmEIh7jmJv — artemis💕 (@MarxistJinsoul) December 23, 2020

kourtney girl why you look like that??? pic.twitter.com/Iv7ZSzpVhu — de✨ (@thesinglede) December 23, 2020

Are we sure Kourtney Kardashian wasnt a force ghost? pic.twitter.com/GYTlEZ4oAK — MARK (@chrysaf_this) December 23, 2020