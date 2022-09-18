Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant after spotting ‘clue’

Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, after spotting a “clue” in her latest Instagram post.

The reality star, who is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from a recent photoshoot to the social media platform on Saturday night.

In one photo, the 43-year-old media is seen posing in a bikini with her hand on her stomach, leading many to speculate that she was subtly announcing her pregnancy.

One fan commented on the post: “Pregnant with Travis’s baby? 😍 my fave kardashian!”

Another wrote: “Is she Pregnant?????? 😮”, while a third penned: “Waiting on that pregnancy announce tho.”

“Are you pregnant???? 😍”, another fan asked, as someone else speculated: “I think theres a bun in her oven👼”

It comes after Kourtney revealed in a recent interview that she took a break from her IVF medication.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal earlier this month, the Poosh founder said: “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

During season one of The Kardashians, Kourtney spoke to her mom Kris Jenner about some of the social media backlash she’s gotten amid her IVF process, including how she’s “gained so much weight”.

She said: “I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through. The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause.”

A shocked Kris asked: “Based off of what? A drug?” to which Kourtney replied: “Yes.”

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.