Fans are convinced Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have split after spotting ‘clues’ on social media

Fans are convinced Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits, after spotting “clues” on social media.

The pair set tongues wagging on Sunday when neither of them posted about their two-year anniversary, and Devin’s brother seems to have unfollowed Kendall on Instagram.

Fans have also pointed out that the basketball player has deleted or archived an Instagram photo of the couple from New Year’s Eve.

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit have also claimed Devin went on Twitter and unliked tweets he previously liked about his girlfriend.

The couple were last seen together on Thursday, when they were celebrating Zack Bia and Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou’s birthday party in West Hollywood.

Kendall was first linked to the Phoenix Suns player in April 2020.

However, the couple didn’t make their romance Instagram official until Valentine’s Day in 2021.