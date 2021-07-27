The pair starred in the music video for her 2002 hit single 'Jenny from the Block'

Fans are convinced Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are recreating her iconic...

Fans are convinced Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are recreating her iconic music video for ‘Jenny from the Block’.

The original video, which starred the a-list couple, was released in 2002 – and was filmed from the perspective of the paparazzi.

Since they rekindled their romance in May, the couple have been papped on numerous occasions – and fans have noticed similarities between their new pap shots, and the scenes in her ‘Jenny from the Block’ video.

Okay, wait… Is “Jenny from the Block (Part 2)” music video ACTUALLY HAPPENING? pic.twitter.com/lNAyKXzOp1 — Kimberly Eaton (@tweetdeguerre) July 25, 2021

The song turns 20 years old next year, so there’s a strong possibility J.Lo and Ben are working on something for the anniversary.

Over the weekend, the song was also played at her 52nd birthday party at L’Opera in St Tropez – and the couple were seen dancing and singing along to the tune, while her photographer documented the whole thing.

SKSKSK!!!! SHE SANG IT!!!! Jennifer Lopez lip-singing, “Jenny From The Block” while she is with Ben Affleck. Dying😭😭😭. #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/IndeaXZNaf — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) July 25, 2021

Jennifer and Ben, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

17 years after their break up, the singer and the 48-year-old actor rekindled their romance in May – just weeks after J-Lo confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez.

J-Lo and A-Rod called it quits in April, after almost four years together.

In a joint statement, the former couple said: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement concluded.