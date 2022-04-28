Fans are convinced Amber Heard is copying Johnny Depp’s court looks

Social media users are fully invested in the lengthy court battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, down to the very last detail.

The actor launched a lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While Johnny’s name was excluded from the piece, his legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

The former couple are currently squaring off at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, and the trial is expected to last until late May.

A complete timeline of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard relationship and abuse allegations from both sides. TW: graphic descriptions and photos ahead. pic.twitter.com/BfKXj3RKFi — van (der woodsen) (@drugproblem) April 21, 2022

Many fans are wrapped up in what Amber has chosen to wear to court, saying that she is copying Johnny’s looks as an intimidation tactic.

For the first day of the trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean star showed up to court wearing a gray suit paired with a Gucci tie and a bee lapel pin.

The next day, Amber wore a similar gray ensemble and on April 13 wore a very similar bee lapel pin and tie to complete her outfit.

Johnny also wore his hair in a ponytail on April 18, and on April 19, Amber wore a similar hairstyle.

Copying his outfits and now she’s wearing glasses in court because he is. #AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/KnGa2ZyKby — nicole (@nicole18698859) April 13, 2022

One user on Twitter wrote: “I know this was days ago now. But can we talk about the fact that Amber Heard intentionally recreated Johnny Depp’s court outfits multiple times?”

Another said: “Man Amber Heard is literally playing with Johnny Depp’s mind in the court room copying his outfits the next day, copying every move he makes.”

Check out more tweets below:

I can’t imagine the judge, lawyers or anyone else not noticing @realamberheard copying #JohnnyDepp’s court outfits. Is this an intimidation tactic? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/q1byXl7SrO — Lou Ann Poovie (@polisands) April 25, 2022

amber heard copying johnny depp’s outfits and hairstyles everyday in court is really creepy.

of course it took her 8 days to realise she needed glasses to be able to read evidence 😂 — laura (@_laura3lizabeth) April 25, 2022

amber heard mirroring johnny depp’s outfits in court is a major manipulation tactic and i’m surprised more people aren’t talking about it — LK ☾ (@LKSherms) April 22, 2022

The #Psychology of a Psycho Have you noticed that Amber Heard copies Johnny Depp’s outfits? ⚠️ This is actually a strategy called MIRRORING 1️⃣ Not being able to manipulate him with words, Amber is actively trying to put on a familiar façade to remind him of the good times pic.twitter.com/6KE1igSgDE — Sebastián Hidalgo (@TheSebasHidalgo) April 22, 2022

Is it just me being creeped out by amber heard copying Johnny depp’s outfits. Like does she go out shopping at the end of each court day and searches for his shit? — Of air and darkness (@twearkingmiley) April 19, 2022

The way Amber Heard is copying Johnny Depp’s outfits and hair during their trial is some unhinged mind-games behavior — Jocelyn (@smilingjoce) April 21, 2022