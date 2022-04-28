Ad
Fans are convinced Amber Heard is copying Johnny Depp’s court looks

Social media users are fully invested in the lengthy court battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, down to the very last detail.

The actor launched a lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While Johnny’s name was excluded from the piece, his legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

The former couple are currently squaring off at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, and the trial is expected to last until late May.

Many fans are wrapped up in what Amber has chosen to wear to court, saying that she is copying Johnny’s looks as an intimidation tactic.

For the first day of the trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean star showed up to court wearing a gray suit paired with a Gucci tie and a bee lapel pin.

The next day, Amber wore a similar gray ensemble and on April 13 wore a very similar bee lapel pin and tie to complete her outfit.

Johnny also wore his hair in a ponytail on April 18, and on April 19, Amber wore a similar hairstyle.

One user on Twitter wrote: “I know this was days ago now. But can we talk about the fact that Amber Heard intentionally recreated Johnny Depp’s court outfits multiple times?”

Another said: “Man Amber Heard is literally playing with Johnny Depp’s mind in the court room copying his outfits the next day, copying every move he makes.”

Check out more tweets below:

