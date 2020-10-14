Fan thanks Taylor Swift for making her ‘dream come true’ – after the singer funded her college fees

The singer left a sweet message for the student along with a very generous donation

Fan thanks Taylor Swift for making her ‘dream come true’ – after...

Vitoria Mario has thanked Taylor Swift for making her “dream come true”, after the singer funded her college fees.

The 18-year-old student recently began a Mathematics degree at the University of Warwick thanks to Taylor’s generosity, after the popstar donated £23,373 to Vitoria’s GoFundMe page back in August.

Vitoria started the donation page after being offered the degree because she was not eligible for a grant, and was shocked when she received a personal message from Taylor.

Along with her donation, Taylor wrote: “Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turn your dreams into reality.”

“I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do, Taylor.”

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph this week, Vitoria said: “I just feel grateful to her and for everything she’s done because, to be honest, if it wasn’t for her I might not even have made it here.

“Or I would be here but I wouldn’t be so relaxed because I would have the extra [financial] burden. To finally be here is a dream come true.”