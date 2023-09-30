Family of late Tupac Shakur ‘pleased’ after man charged with his murder

The family of the late Tupac Shakur are “pleased” after man was charged with his murder.

The rap star was shot four times in Las Vegas on 13 September, 1996.

Until now, no one had ever been charged for the drive-by shooting that saw him rushed to hospital, where he died six days later.

Las Vegas Police Department discussing the arrest in Tupac Shakur’s homicide. pic.twitter.com/jujeT02n0D — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 29, 2023

Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis was arrested on a walk near his home in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson on Friday, September 29.

According to Clark County Las Vegas District Attorney Steve Wolfson, he was charged by a Nevada grand jury with one count of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

During a press conference, Mr Wolfson said: “The family has reached out to my office, I imagine also to [police], we’ve been in communication with them.”

“We understand that they are welcoming this news, they are pleased with this news and they are certainly aware of the return of this indictment.”