‘Fake heiress’ who inspired new Netflix documentary Inventing Anna reveals surprise friendship with Julia Fox

Anna Sorokin has revealed her surprise friendship with actress Julia Fox.

The convicted fraudster, who inspired Netflix’s new show Inventing Anna, moved to New York in 2013 and posed as a wealthy German heiress called Anna Delvey.

Anna, who told her new friends that her wealth was around $60 million, frequently managed to get her wealthy pals to pay for hotel stays, restaurant visits and shopping trips by claiming her money was stuck overseas or that she had forgotten her wallet.

She was convicted of larceny and theft of services, and imprisoned from 2019 until February 2021.

In March last year, Anna was taken into custody to be deported back to Germany.

Following the release of Inventing Anna, the Russian-born German spoke to The New York Times about her friendship with Uncut Gems star Julia, who she connected with on Instagram.

Anna said: “We have some mutual friends — she is a girl about town. We actually connected on Instagram when I was out, and we DM’ed a bit, and then she jumped on my [social media app] Clubhouse, which was really random.”

“I was answering people’s questions about my experience, and she made the forum so much better. She asked all the right questions. We have a similar sense of humor. She was never judgmental, and we’ve stayed in touch ever since.”

“She has lots of interesting creative projects going on, and I feel like the media is not doing her justice talking about her dating life,” she added, referring to her recent romance with Kanye West.

“We are actually working on a little something together,” Anna teased, adding that details may be revealed “really soon.”

Julia previously described Anna as “my dear sis” and said she was “killing it from behind bars.”

Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner, is on Netflix now.

