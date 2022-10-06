‘Fake heiress’ Anna Delvey set to be released from prison

Anna Delvey is getting released from prison.

The fake German heiress, who inspired the hit Netflix series Inventing Anna, has been in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in New York since March 2021 for allegedly overstaying her visa.

The convicted fraudster’s attorney John Sandweg confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that a judge granted her release.

He said: “After 17 months of immigration detention, an immigration judge recognized that immigration detention was no longer necessary for Anna and ordered her release subject to various conditions of supervision. This ruling does not mean that Anna will get a free pass.”

“She will continue to face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by ICE and the State of New York. Nevertheless, as the court found, Anna does not pose such a risk that continued detention was necessary.”

Anna Sorokin moved to New York in 2013 and posed as a wealthy German heiress called Anna Delvey, telling her new friends that her wealth was around $60 million.

She frequently managed to get her wealthy pals to pay for hotel stays, restaurant visits and shopping trips by claiming her money was stuck overseas or that she had forgotten her wallet.

The 31-year-old was convicted of larceny and theft of services, and imprisoned from 2019 until February 2021.

In March last year, Anna was taken into custody to be deported back to Germany.