Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis prove they’re the ultimate modern family as they self-isolate together

The pair separated almost two decades ago

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have proved they’re the ultimate modern family, as they’re self-isolating together with their children.

The two film stars were married for 13 years, before they separated almost two decades ago.

Despite their split, the former couple have maintained a good relationship – and are currently quarantining with their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During isolation, Demi and Bruce’s daughter Tallulah shared a photo of the pair wearing matching green pyjamas on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram chaotic neutral A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:35pm PDT

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah captioned the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the heartfelt post, and said it was “so nice” to see how close Demi and Bruce are.

Their other daughter Scout and Tallulah’s boyfriend Dillon Buss also featured in the photo.

Dillon shared another photo of the whole family on his Instagram Story, posing on the couch with their dogs – who are also wearing matching green striped pyjamas.

Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000, and share three children together.

