EXCLUSIVE! Larsa Pippen reacts after RHOM co-star accuses her of ‘trying to be the next Kim Kardashian’

Larsa Pippen has reacted after being accused of “trying to be the next Kim Kardashian”.

The 47-year-old’s fall out with the Kardashian family hit headlines last year, after fans noticed that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe had unfollowed their longtime friend on social media.

In the new season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Adriana de Moura brutally accused Larsa of copying her old pal Kim.

During a group dinner, she screamed at Larsa: “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be.”

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about Adriana’s comment, Larsa said: “I’ve been Larsa for my whole life. I don’t know what she meant by that, to be honest with you.”

“I’m not trying to be anybody else, except a better version of myself at this point, and I’ve been working hard on that. I’ve been focused on spending time with my kids, launching my brands and helping the charities that I love so much.”

“I’m working on my stuff and I’m hoping everyone else on the show is working on their selves.”

Larsa opened up about her rift with the Kardashian family on the Hollywood Raw podcast last year.

The estranged wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen said she couldn’t pinpoint an incident that caused their fall out, but suggested Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West had something to do with it.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she said.

“So, I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, like, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her’ that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it.”

Larsa said she wasn’t bothered by Kim unfollowing her on Instagram, as she didn’t want to cause her any “trouble”.

“If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person,” she said. “I’ve got my own s**t. I don’t want to be, like, that person. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I’m not in the picture and just see what happens.”

“I just kind of felt, like, do what’s best for your family, you know? Like, I love you. You and I are best friends. We’ve been through everything together.”

“I would never do anything to, like, you know, jeopardize our relationship. We’re like sisters. We’re family. But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it, you know?”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Kim today, Larsa said: “Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place.”

“I love them [the Kardashians], I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me.”

The Real Housewives of Miami is available to watch on hayu now.