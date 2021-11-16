Everything you need to know about the 2021 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards, which celebrates the latest and greatest talents of the contemporary music scene, take place this Sunday, November 21.
Cardi B is set to host the awards shows from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Olivia Rodrigo will perform at the awards show, along with Meghan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and BTS – who will perform their hit track ‘Butter’.
Diplo, Mickey Guyton, Måneskin, Walker Hayes, Tyler, The Creator, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, Hayes and Wees, and New Kids on the Block will also perform on the night.
The awards take place at 8:00pm EST/PST (4am in Ireland), and will be shown on ABC and Hulu in the US.
Check out the list of nominees for the AMA’s below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weekend
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Given
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks “Buss It”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weekend
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
View the full list of nominees here .