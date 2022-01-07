Everything you need to know about Kanye West’s new beau Julia Fox

It’s official: Kanye West and Julia Fox are dating, and it looks like they want everyone to know.

The new couple confirmed their romance by sharing steaming snaps of them together this week, and the actress even wrote a magazine article about their second date.

So now that their relationship is confirmed, who is Kanye’s new love interest?

Julia can be described as a woman of many talents, as the 31-year-old is a model, fashion designer, actress, and artist.

Julia was born in Milan to an Italian mother and American father, and at the age of six, she moved to New York.

Kanye’s beau shot to fame for her role in the critically acclaimed Safdie Brother’s film Uncut Gems in 2019, starring as Adam Sandler’s love interest.

Her performance landed her a nomination for the ‘Breakthrough Actor Award’ at the 2019 Gotham Awards.

Other movies Julia has starred in include ‘PVT Chat’, ‘No Sudden Move’ and ‘Screenshot’.

Before her role as Julia De Fiore in ‘Uncut Gems’, Julia was a clothing designer and launched a successful women’s knitwear line called Franziska Fox, which she co-founded with her best friend Briana Andelore.

In 2015, she posed for the last nude edition of Playboy, and in 2017 she hosted an art exhibit titled “R.I.P. Julia Fox” – which featured works allegedly painted with her own blood.

During a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Julia also revealed she once worked as a dominatrix.

The actress said: “This was back when Craigslist still had an ‘adult gigs’ section. I was scrolling and in between the ads for prostitutes I clicked on one that said ‘no sex, no nudity.’ That appealed to me.”

Like Kanye, Julia is currently estranged from her spouse.

The 31-year-old married private pilot, Peter Artemiev, in November 2018, but the pair have since called it quits.

The former couple share a one-year-old son named Valentino, but in December the actress accused her husband of being a “a deadbeat dad”.

Sharing a photo of Peter on Instagram, she wrote: “Have you seen this dead beat dad? Please remind him he has a child to take care of.”

“I can’t even do it anymore. I just don’t want my son f**ked up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him.”

Responding to Julia’s posts, Peter told PageSix at the time: “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling.”

“Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”

Kanye has started dating Julia amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The reality star officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Kim has since moved on with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, however, Kanye has tried to win her back on multiple occasions.

Just last month, the rapper begged Kim to take him back at a benefit concert in Los Angeles.

Kanye was performing his hit song Runaway at the LA Memorial Coliseum when he called out Kim on-stage.

During the song, the 44-year-old slightly changed the lyrics to sing: “Baby, I need you to run right back to me… more specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim was pictured at the event with their daughter North, and a host of famous faces were also in the audience – including Lizzo, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Chance the Rapper.

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.