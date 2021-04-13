The fashion spectacular was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Everything we know about the return of the Met Gala so far

The Met Gala is set to return with two celebrations, after the highly anticipated event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, a “more intimate” event will take place on September 13th 2021, with the usual larger event scheduled for May 2022.

The hosts for this year’s event have yet to be announced, although The New York Times have reported that Tom Ford and Amanda Gorman are rumoured to take on a role in the first event.

The event will consist of two exhibitions, both based on a new exhibition from The Costume Institute.

The first, called “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, is built around a fictional American house – and will open in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18.

According to the press release, each room of the house will feature examples of 20th and 21st century fashion that reflect “the customs and behaviors of the imagined occupants” and focus on a different emotion.

The press release added: “Designs by pioneers of American sportswear will be displayed alongside works by a diverse group of contemporary designers to illustrate a shifting emphasis in American fashion defined by feelings of fear, delight, comfort, anxiety, well-being, loneliness, happiness, belonging, self-reflection, and self-representation among other qualities.”

The second exhibition, called “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is scheduled to open in the American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022. According to the press release, the display will feature “women’s and men’s historical and contemporary dress dating from the 18th century to the present in vignettes installed in select period rooms.” “The interiors present a survey of more than 300 years of American domestic life and tell a variety of stories—from the personal to the political, the stylistic to the cultural, and the aesthetic to the ideological. “The exhibition will reflect on these narratives through a series of three-dimensional cinematic ‘freeze frames’ produced in collaboration with notable American film directors,” the press release added, “These mise-en-scènes will explore the role of dress in shaping American identity and address the complex and layered histories of the rooms.” READ MORE: The Met Gala’s most memorable looks.