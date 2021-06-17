The two-part reunion special will air on June 17

Everything we know about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has officially come to an end after 20 seasons, but it’s not over just yet.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the special reunion episode, which promises to be full of drama, revelations and more.

Before it kicks off we have put together everything we know about the juicy episode below.

Khloe will talk about the Tristan Cheating Scandal

From teaser clips we’ve seen we all know that Andy Cohen will be digging deep into all of the sister’s drama.

One of the biggest controversies being Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Kris opens up on her relationship with Caitlyn

Another relationship that will be discussed is that of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner.

The former couple have had a rocky road since Bruce Jenner transitioned to Caitlynn but in the final season, it seemed as though the pair were back on track.

In the reunion episode, we will finally find out where the pair are in their relationship.

Scott and Kourtney get honest

The true Ross and Rachel of the entire series are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, and Andy will finally try and get to the bottom of their relationship.

In the final season, the pair were being pushed by the family to give their romance one more try, with the famous sisters all rallying around Scott.

Since the show wrapped Kourtney is now in a whirlwind romance with Travis Barker, and Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin.

To conclude…

The special episode will also touch on Kim’s current divorce from rapper Kanye West, as well as Kylie’s initial denial to lip fillers.

No guests have been announced for the reunion, but in the trailer for the two-part episode, Scott Disick was seen featuring in the episode.

The two-part reunion special begins on June 17, airing in the US on E! and Irish fans will be able to stream the show the following day on hayu.

Andy previously confirmed that the reality stars “talked about everything”, including Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, Tristan Thompson, Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, plastic surgery, Kim’s Paris robbery, and her infamous sex tape.

Take a look at the official trailer below: