Everyone is saying the same thing about this photo of Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour

Kendra Becker | Editor
Anne Hathaway sat next to Anna Wintour at a New York Fashion Week show, and fans are freaking out.

The actress joined the Vogue editor-in-chief in the front row at Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2023 show on Wednesday.

Anne famously played Andy Sachs in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, which featured a character named Miranda Priestly – who was heavily inspired by Anna Wintour.

The film followed Andy as she navigated the trials and tribulations of being an assistant to Miranda, the notoriously cut-throat editor of Runway magazine.

Meryl Streep portrayed Miranda in the movie, and her character was closely compared to Anna in real life.

It’s safe to say people are loving the fact that Anne and Anna were sitting together at NYFW, and fans couldn’t help but notice the actress was wearing a very similar outfit to one she wore at the end of the movie.

