Everyone is saying the same thing about Pete Davidson after his surprise appearance at the Emmys

Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night.

The comedian appeared on stage to present the award for Best Comedy Series, which went to Ted Lasso.

Making his first public appearance since splitting from Kim Kardashian last month, the 28-year-old raised eyebrows with his outfit choice on the night.

Pete donned a grey Dickies jacket with matching pants and white sunglasses, and fans couldn’t help but notice his outfit is nearly identical to one previously worn by Kim’s ex Kanye West.

The rapper wore the same jacket in black when he attended the Met Gala with Kim back in 2019.

After Pete appeared on stage, fans took to Twitter to question whether the comedian deliberately dressed like Kanye for the occasion.

Pete looking like Kanye sent him an outfit from Ye’s clothing line. #Emmys2022 https://t.co/a4CWXe9gQQ — LaBreaux, Inc.💫 (@ougogrl) September 13, 2022

Pete Davidson got on a whole Dickies fit at the Emmy’s Kanye bout to have a cow — Alexis 🎀 (@alexisdruu) September 13, 2022

Why is Pete Davidson cosplaying Kanye?!!!! — Jen Walters (@_JennaSaisQuoi_) September 13, 2022

Can we all just appreciate Pete Davidson dressing like Kanye for the Emmy’s — Fake J-Law (@ltsJLaw) September 13, 2022

Not Pete Davidson dressed up like Kanye at the Emmy’s 💀 — Squiddy Sen (@CapitalMichael) September 13, 2022

It’s wild that Pete came out dressed like Kanye tonight. — Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) September 13, 2022

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February, after almost seven years of marriage.

While the pair appeared amicable after their split, their divorce took a nasty turn late last year when Kim started dating Pete.

After they went public with their romance, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her beau.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys.

He also released two music videos which depicted him “burying” animated versions of Pete, who he has continuously referred as ‘Skete’ online.

Kim and Pete have since parted ways due to their conflicting schedules, but it doesn’t look like Kanye is done slamming his ex on social media.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.