Everyone is saying the same thing about Pete Davidson – after his split from Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after nine months of dating.

The reality star and the comedian struck up a romance after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but they have since decided to just be friends.

A source told E! News that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The news comes after Pete revealed a new tattoo tribute to Kim last month.

His new ink, located on his collarbone, is an infinity sign in between the names “jasmine” and “aladdin” – an ode to the couple’s first kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live.

However, this isn’t his only tattoo tribute to his now-ex-girlfriend Kim.

He also has “KNSCP” tatted just above the “jasmine and aladdin” one, which is seemingly a tribute to Kim and her four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Pete was also inked with another tattoo for Kim which reads “my girl is a lawyer.”

Now, Twitter users are in hysterics as they pointed out that the comedian has been left by the wayside, with multiple reminders of his former beau etched into his skin.

One user tweeted, “Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal guy just put a down payment on another boat,” while another said, “pete davidson realizing he has to get tattoo coverups over another failed relationship.”

A third tweeted, “Pete Davidson really got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and all of her kids just to get left. Mans got cucked.”



Pete Davidson really got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and all of her kids just to get left. Mans got cucked 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OhLHn4DRNL — CaptainMB (@capnyuji) August 5, 2022

pete davidson realizing he has to get tattoo coverups over another failed relationship pic.twitter.com/GOkzNyQMsf — ami (@angrybIack) August 6, 2022

Pete Davidson’s tattoo artist when he learns Pete & Kim broke up. pic.twitter.com/I2FrM9aQuj — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) August 6, 2022

just want to live with the sheer undaunted optimism of pete davidson every time he walks into the tattoo shop — Ashlee Latimer is ✨lost in the memory✨ (@ALNL) August 6, 2022

Pete Davidson when he has to get the tattoos of Kim’s children removed pic.twitter.com/eP80pXS3Qu — Phantom (@SK_Nabbit) August 6, 2022

Pete Davidson now he’s got all those tattoos of Kim pic.twitter.com/pSWX300yly — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) August 6, 2022

im really worried for pete davidson ngl. he has probably another 20 – 30 years of dating in him & room for MAYBE 5 years of bad relationship tattoos — cig notaro (@bobo_circus) August 6, 2022