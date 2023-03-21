Everyone is saying the same thing about Blac Chyna’s dramatic new look – after getting her face filler dissolved

Blac Chyna has debuted a dramatic new look, after getting her face filler dissolved.

The 34-year-old model has had a number of cosmetic procedures reversed in recent weeks, including getting breast and bum reductions.

The reality star, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has been documenting her journey to a more “natural look” on Instagram.

In one video, Chyna admitted: “I don’t even know why I even did fillers. Well, I did them because everybody was doing them. Let this be a lesson, don’t even do it, y’all. It’s not even worth it.”

The mother-of-two explained: “I did it when I was so young, I didn’t even give my body time to fully develop. Just trust me, it’s gonna come. You’re gonna get the snatched face that you need and that you want as you get older. And when you get older, you’re going to go, ‘Aww, I miss my baby face.'”

She also told her followers that she decided to get her filler removed because she looked “crazy”.

Fans have been complimenting Chyna on her new look, and praising her for sharing her journey online.

One commented: “OmG you look so beautiful without the fillers 😍”, and another wrote: “Already looking 100% more healthy and beautiful.”

A third penned: “I am so glad you took it out…..you definitely never needed this! Let this be an inspiration to other young girls….that these types of things are not needed to be beautiful….natural beauty is where it’s at! Peace and blessings!”